Google Just Changed Its Logo — Here's What They Came Up With
The new version has a more vibrant version of the same colours, which are no longer seperated, blending into one another in a gradient style.
Google announced on Monday that it will be changing its logo to the gradient version that first popped up as the 'Google Search' logo, and the change will be implemented "company wide" being reflected across all its products and services.
"The design update reflected all the ways people interacted with Google products across our platforms, apps and devices," it said, regarding the gradient version.
The firm announced this change via a blog post.
The new version is similar to the four-colour version the company had adopted when it changed the font to Product Sans and introduced the four-colour version as the favicon or the desktop and URL icon.
The software giant also changed its 'Google Home' logo to a gradient version.
The reason the company gave for this change was for the logo to reflect its "evolution in the AI era."
"While staying true to Google’s iconic four colors, the brighter hues and gradient design symbolize the surge of AI-driven innovation and creative energy across our products and technology," the company said in it blog post.
The design update will be rolled out across all its offerings in the coming months, the company said.
Google also celebrated its 27th birthday on Saturday, changing the logo of its homepage to its original 1998 version via its Google Doodle feature, which was the first logo they officially used.