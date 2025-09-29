Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Just Changed Its Logo — Here's What They Came Up With
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Just Changed Its Logo — Here's What They Came Up With

The new version has a more vibrant version of the same colours, which are no longer seperated, blending into one another in a gradient style.

29 Sep 2025, 11:17 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The firm announced this change via a blog post. (Photo: Google)</p></div>
The firm announced this change via a blog post. (Photo: Google)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Google announced on Monday that it will be changing its logo to the gradient version that first popped up as the 'Google Search' logo, and the change will be implemented "company wide" being reflected across all its products and services.

"The design update reflected all the ways people interacted with Google products across our platforms, apps and devices," it said, regarding the gradient version.

The firm announced this change via a blog post.

ALSO READ

Google Turns 27: Here's The Story Behind Its Birthday
Opinion
Google Turns 27: Here's The Story Behind Its Birthday
Read More

The new version is similar to the four-colour version the company had adopted when it changed the font to Product Sans and introduced the four-colour version as the favicon or the desktop and URL icon.

The new version has a more vibrant version of the same colours, which are no longer seperated, but blending into one another in a gradient style.

The software giant also changed its 'Google Home' logo to a gradient version.

ALSO READ

5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Create Dussehra-Inspired Surreal Pictures
Opinion
5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Create Dussehra-Inspired Surreal Pictures
Read More

The reason the company gave for this change was for the logo to reflect its "evolution in the AI era."

"While staying true to Google’s iconic four colors, the brighter hues and gradient design symbolize the surge of AI-driven innovation and creative energy across our products and technology," the company said in it blog post.

The design update will be rolled out across all its offerings in the coming months, the company said.

Google also celebrated its 27th birthday on Saturday, changing the logo of its homepage to its original 1998 version via its Google Doodle feature, which was the first logo they officially used.

ALSO READ

Google's 27th Birthday: Search Giant Celebrates With A Throwback To "First-Ever" 1998 Logo
Opinion
Google's 27th Birthday: Search Giant Celebrates With A Throwback To "First-Ever" 1998 Logo
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT