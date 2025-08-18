Google Issues Warning As Hackers Mimic Gmail Security Alerts To Steal Passwords

Google has urged Gmail users to stay alert after a rise in hacking attempts aimed at stealing account details. According to a report in Forbes, the US tech giant said more people are now receiving its “suspicious sign-in prevented” emails, which are sent when Google blocks unauthorised access.

Attackers are taking advantage of users’ concerns by imitating Google’s security alerts. Google issued a warning, stating, “Sometimes hackers try to copy the ‘suspicious sign-in prevented’ email to steal other people’s account information. Always be wary of messages that ask for personal information like usernames, passwords or other identification information, or send you to unfamiliar websites asking for this information.”

These fake messages often look convincing and include links or buttons that take users to fraudulent sign-in pages. Entering details on such pages allows hackers to hijack accounts and access sensitive information, the Forbes report added.