Google Home Owners Are Using A URL Hack To Activate Gemini On Devices: What Is It?
Initially, the simple hack merely switched Google Home speakers to Gemini’s voice, without unlocking the complete Gemini for Home experience.
A recent post by a Reddit user outlines a fresh technique that reportedly activates Gemini on Google Home devices despite the feature not being fully available yet.
The simple hack requires users to enter a specific URL into Chrome’s address bar. Then they need to select the second option marked with a globe icon. The URL is: googlehome://assistant/voice/setup.
That changed after days of persistence, when the original poster (OP) received an invitation to a free trial of Google Home Premium, which is essential for advanced smart home capabilities with Gemini, as per the Reddit post. Following sign-up, an email arrived that signalled the start of the full setup.
“I was prompted to start a free trial for Google Home Premium, so I enrolled because it seemed like maybe the Gemini for home update was actually working. I even got an email (as seen in the pic) a minute later, and when I tapped on "get started," it opened the home app and looked like it was starting the update process,” the Reddit post mentioned.
Reddit users came up with mixed feedback: several confirmed the method delivered complete Gemini for Home access, but others were stuck with just the voice feature, and some did not get the email.
The Redditor advises closing the Google Home app forcefully, wiping its cache, and repeating the process until the Google Home Premium upgrade option surfaces. However, uncertainty prevails over whether devices will truly shift to full Gemini integration and any successful configuration could require up to two days for completion, according to Android Authority.
At present, the workaround could assist certain users in activating Gemini’s voice or initial Home features, though outcomes remain unpredictable.