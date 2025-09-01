Google Gemini Nano Banana: 7 Things You Can Do With AI World's Latest Sensation
From selfies with stars and changing clothes or hair colour to comic or tweaking facial expressions, many creative things can be done.
Google recently introduced enhanced photo editing features as part of Gemini Nano Banana. We experimented with this generative AI app and discovered a variety of applications, including creative selfies with stars you love, changing backgrounds and comic expressions.
Here are seven creative things you can do with Google’s Nano Banana.
Selfie With Your Favourite Star
Through the Selfie with Anyone feature in Nano Banana, all you need to do is upload your picture, give a prompt like "take a close selfie with Taylor Swift", and hit Generate. Voila! Your selfie with your favourite star is ready to be shared on social and garner likes (without you having to meet them in person)!
A picture made using the Selfie with Anyone feature in Nano Banana. (Source: Nano Banana)
Change Other Person Into Anime
The Area Restyle feature can give a nice touch of anime to your pics. For instance, upload a two-person photo and ask the app to convert one of them into a 2D hand-drawn anime style. You now have a new animated character alongside you — tag that person on social and enjoy the fun response.
The Area Restyle feature can give a nice touch of anime to your pics. (Source: Nano Banana)
Comic Expressions
Now you can move beyond emoticons and share your "animated" self with varied expressions. Simply upload a photo with a prompt: "Convert this image into four expressions, happy, angry, sad, and joyful, in comic style" and generate. Your comic avatar displaying a bunch of emotions is ready.
Change Clothes Or Hair Colour
Bored with your look but don’t have the energy to change it? You can simply ask Nano Banana to "change the clothing to T-shirt" or "change the hair colour in the image to red". There it is, you as a redhead in a cool tee.
Nano Banana can change your hair colour in a picture. (Source: Nano Banana)
Restore Old Photos
With Nano Banana, you can restore and even colour your old, black-and-white images — removing scratches and imperfections — and immortalise them for good.
Tweak Facial Expressions
Want Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to laugh or cry? Just upload her picture and type 'change the person's expression in the image to laugh/cry." See the hilarious result!
A picture created using the Change Facial Expressions feature. (Source: Nano Banana)
Change Background
With a simple prompt on changing the background, you in front of your house could be changed to you in front of the Eiffel Tower.