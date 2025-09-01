Business NewsTechnologyGoogle Gemini Nano Banana: 7 Things You Can Do With AI World's Latest Sensation
ADVERTISEMENT

Google Gemini Nano Banana: 7 Things You Can Do With AI World's Latest Sensation

From selfies with stars and changing clothes or hair colour to comic or tweaking facial expressions, many creative things can be done.

01 Sep 2025, 05:03 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>From selfie with stars to hair colour changes, here are creative things you can do with Google’s Nano Banana. (Source: Nano Banana)</p></div>
From selfie with stars to hair colour changes, here are creative things you can do with Google’s Nano Banana. (Source: Nano Banana)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Google recently introduced enhanced photo editing features as part of Gemini Nano Banana. We experimented with this generative AI app and discovered a variety of applications, including creative selfies with stars you love, changing backgrounds and comic expressions. 

Here are seven creative things you can do with Google’s Nano Banana.

Selfie With Your Favourite Star

Through the Selfie with Anyone feature in Nano Banana, all you need to do is upload your picture, give a prompt like "take a close selfie with Taylor Swift", and hit Generate. Voila! Your selfie with your favourite star is ready to be shared on social and garner likes (without you having to meet them in person)! 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A picture made using the Selfie with Anyone feature in Nano Banana. (Source: Nano Banana)</p></div>

A picture made using the Selfie with Anyone feature in Nano Banana. (Source: Nano Banana)

Change Other Person Into Anime

The Area Restyle feature can give a nice touch of anime to your pics. For instance, upload a two-person photo and ask the app to convert one of them into a 2D hand-drawn anime style. You now have a new animated character alongside you — tag that person on social and enjoy the fun response. 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Area Restyle feature can give a nice touch of anime to your pics. (Source: Nano Banana)</p></div>

The Area Restyle feature can give a nice touch of anime to your pics. (Source: Nano Banana)

Comic Expressions

Now you can move beyond emoticons and share your "animated" self with varied expressions. Simply upload a photo with a prompt: "Convert this image into four expressions, happy, angry, sad, and joyful, in comic style" and generate. Your comic avatar displaying a bunch of emotions is ready.

ALSO READ

How To Use WhatsApp AI-Powered Writing Help Feature
Opinion
How To Use WhatsApp AI-Powered Writing Help Feature
Read More

Change Clothes Or Hair Colour

Bored with your look but don’t have the energy to change it? You can simply ask Nano Banana to "change the clothing to T-shirt" or "change the hair colour in the image to red". There it is, you as a redhead in a cool tee.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nano Banana can change your hair colour in a picture. (Source: Nano Banana)</p></div>

Nano Banana can change your hair colour in a picture. (Source: Nano Banana)

Restore Old Photos

With Nano Banana, you can restore and even colour your old, black-and-white images — removing scratches and imperfections — and immortalise them for good.

ALSO READ

Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date, Size, Camera, Battery, Display, Features — All You Need To Know
Opinion
Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date, Size, Camera, Battery, Display, Features — All You Need To Know
Read More

Tweak Facial Expressions

Want Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa to laugh or cry? Just upload her picture and type 'change the person's expression in the image to laugh/cry." See the hilarious result!

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A picture created using the Change Facial Expressions feature. (Source: Nano Banana)</p></div>

A picture created using the Change Facial Expressions feature. (Source: Nano Banana)

Change Background 

With a simple prompt on changing the background, you in front of your house could be changed to you in front of the Eiffel Tower.

ALSO READ

India Is World’s ChatGPT Capital: 36% Use The AI Chatbot Daily, Shows Survey
Opinion
India Is World’s ChatGPT Capital: 36% Use The AI Chatbot Daily, Shows Survey
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT