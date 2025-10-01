5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Create Memorable Dussehra Moments With Friends And Family
If you’re one of those who miss capturing the festivities due to huge crowds, Google Gemini can help.
Dussehra is almost there, and one can see giant effigies of Ravana in parks and festive lighting all around. Dussehra and the burning of Ravana celebrate the victory of good over evil, but if you’re one of those who miss capturing the festive moments due to huge crowds, Google Gemini can help.
All you need to do is upload pictures of your friends, family, or children into the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool, and voila, your Dussehra-themed images are ready to be shared on social.
Here are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts to create memorable Dussehra moments with your partner, friends, or family.
Prompt 1
Create a Dussehra-inspired family photo with man, woman and one child, all dressed in traditional attires. Show Ravana burning in the background, all bright and lit up, along with firecrackers lighting up the night sky. Make the photo as realistic as possible.
Prompt 2
Create a dramatic Dussehra scene using this image of me and my friends. Change our attires to traditional, but keep the faces exactly the same. Behind us is a huge burning effigy of Ravana with a fierce look, big moustache, and fiery heads, plus fireworks in the sky. The overall lighting should be dramatic and intense with tones of fire all over the picture.
Dussehra scene with friends. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 3
Convert the uploaded image of this couple into a Dussehra-themed one. There should be an overall festive look and a night scene, change the couple’s attire into traditional, add an effigy of Ravana behind them, and firecrackers should light up the sky.
Prompt 4
Create a photo on the festive occasion of Dussehra. Show children in traditional clothes, including boys dressed in kurta pajamas and girls dressed in lehenga, enjoying outdoors, with an effigy of Ravana burning in the distant background.
Dussehra picture of children. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 5
Using this image, portray a lively Dussehra celebration with me and my friends wearing bright kurtas and pajamas, complemented by a soft, warm light that highlights the elegance of our attire and accessories. The backdrop should feature fireworks and the burning of Ravana, along with gentle garden illumination. Maintain a realistic overall appearance.