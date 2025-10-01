5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Create Memorable Dussehra Moments With Friends And Family

Dussehra is almost there, and one can see giant effigies of Ravana in parks and festive lighting all around. Dussehra and the burning of Ravana celebrate the victory of good over evil, but if you’re one of those who miss capturing the festive moments due to huge crowds, Google Gemini can help.

All you need to do is upload pictures of your friends, family, or children into the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool, and voila, your Dussehra-themed images are ready to be shared on social.

Here are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts to create memorable Dussehra moments with your partner, friends, or family.

Prompt 1

Create a Dussehra-inspired family photo with man, woman and one child, all dressed in traditional attires. Show Ravana burning in the background, all bright and lit up, along with firecrackers lighting up the night sky. Make the photo as realistic as possible.

Prompt 2

Create a dramatic Dussehra scene using this image of me and my friends. Change our attires to traditional, but keep the faces exactly the same. Behind us is a huge burning effigy of Ravana with a fierce look, big moustache, and fiery heads, plus fireworks in the sky. The overall lighting should be dramatic and intense with tones of fire all over the picture.