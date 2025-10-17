Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Diwali Portraits With Lord Ganesh, Firecrackers, Rangoli
Just upload a picture on Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, add the prompts, and see the magic unfold.
Its Diwali time, and one thing on the minds of most people will be to take stunning festive pictures for sharing on social media. Thanks to the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI-powered photo editing tool, this has become very easy.
Even if your Diwali picture looks simple, you can transform it using Gemini, adding elements such as an idol of Lord Ganesh, firecrackers in the sky, rangoli, and lanterns. All you need to do is upload a picture on Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, add the below given prompts, and see the magic unfold.
Below are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for creating beautiful Diwali-themed portraits with Lord Ganesh, rangolis, diyas, and more.
Prompt 1
Portrait of a woman with an idol of Lord Ganesha, created by Google Gemini.
Make an auspicious Diwali portrait of a woman holding a golden plate filled with lit-up diyas and standing in front of an idol of Lord Ganesh adorned with a garland of marigold flowers, ready to perform Diwali Puja. In the faded-out background, show sparkling, colourful lights.
Prompt 2
Portrait of a woman with Diwali decor, created by Google Gemini.
Use this image of a woman to create a beautiful but realistic Diwali portrait. Keep the person as it is, add a rangoli to the background adorned with lots of diyas and marigold flower decoration. The scene should be festive with soft lighting and warm tones.
Prompt 3
Man celebrating Diwali, created by Google Gemini.
Create a Diwali-themed portrait of a man in traditional Indian kurta pajama in red and white colour. He is holding a sparkler in his hand, and there is a flower pot firecracker burning in the background. Show a night scene with vibrant fireworks in the sky too. The background should be out of focus.
Prompt 4
Family picture created using Google Gemini.
Create a realistic portrait of an Indian family celebrating Diwali in a courtyard. They are wearing traditional Indian clothing: women are wearing saris and men are wearing kurta pajamas. Keep the focus on people, with the background slightly blurred. Show beautifully lit paper lanterns all around. The scene should reflect festive joy and happiness.
Prompt 5
Make a festive portrait of children celebrating Diwali in a garden. It should be a mid-shot and not very wide, showing the children dressed in traditional Indian clothing, holding sparklers, and visibly joyful. In the background, lights adorn the trees and the night sky is lit up with fireworks. The scene should be very vibrant and colourful but also realistic.