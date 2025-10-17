Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Diwali Portraits With Lord Ganesh, Firecrackers, Rangoli

Its Diwali time, and one thing on the minds of most people will be to take stunning festive pictures for sharing on social media. Thanks to the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI-powered photo editing tool, this has become very easy.

Even if your Diwali picture looks simple, you can transform it using Gemini, adding elements such as an idol of Lord Ganesh, firecrackers in the sky, rangoli, and lanterns. All you need to do is upload a picture on Google Gemini 2.5 Flash, add the below given prompts, and see the magic unfold.

Below are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for creating beautiful Diwali-themed portraits with Lord Ganesh, rangolis, diyas, and more.

Prompt 1