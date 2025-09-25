Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompt To Create A Professional Photo For LinkedIn

To get a high-quality result, your prompt should include these elements:

Subject and Expression: Describe your appearance and the desired expression. For example, specify a "confident and approachable smile" or "a professional, yet relaxed, demeanour." Mentioning your attire, like a "dark navy blazer" or a "crisp white shirt," helps the AI create a professional look.

Lighting and Atmosphere: Lighting is crucial for setting the tone. Use terms like "natural, flattering, and multidimensional lighting" to avoid a flat, over-exposed look. You can also add more specific details like "soft, diffused studio light with subtle shadows" to create a high-end feel.

Background and Composition: A blurred background is a staple of professional headshots because it keeps the focus on you. Specify "a modern, bright office with a blurred background" to achieve this effect. You should also describe the pose, such as "head slightly tilted" or "shoulders squared to the camera," to ensure the posture looks natural and confident.

Technical Details: To elevate the image's quality, add technical details that a professional photographer would use. Mentioning things like "photorealistic," "high resolution," or "shot with an 85mm portrait lens with a shallow depth of field" tells the AI to create an image with a clarity.