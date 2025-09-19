Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Comes To Perplexity Simply Through WhatsApp Bot

What it means is that users will be able to start WhatsApp chats with the Perplexity AI engine and request it to edit images. Once the conversation starts, users can give prompts to get the desired photos, just like they do directly with Google’s Gemini AI.

Notably, when using an AI engine, the quality of the output picture relies on the specifics of users’ prompt. Hence, the better is the description of the prompt, the better are the edits and the picture generated.

However, with regard to Perplexity AI’s compatibility with Nano Banana, it should be noted that the Nano Banana upgrade is integrated into Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, which can be accessed via Perplexity Pro. This means while users can make slight adjustments to their images using simple prompts, they will need to upgrade to a Pro subscription to utilise the Nano Banana model to its fullest.

Perplexity is already integrated with WhatsApp, enabling users to engage with advanced AI models using straightforward chat prompts. It provides a variety of functionalities, including responding to inquiries, ensuring that intricate tasks are both manageable and simple.

With the new integration with Gemini 2.5, image editing is expected to get even more easier through WhatsApp chats for users.