Google Expands AI Search Mode To 180 Countries With New Personalised Features: Check Details
Google is 'looking forward to expanding access to even more languages and regions soon'.
Google is set to expand its artificial intelligence mode in its search engine to 180 countries. Earlier, it was only available in the US, the United Kingdom and India. The US-based tech giant, in a blog post, said that the AI agentic mode will be available in English.
“We’re bringing more agentic capabilities and personalised responses to AI Mode in Search, so Google can do more on your behalf and help you get things done,” it said.
Google added that the company is “looking forward to expanding access to even more languages and regions soon.”
Google’s AI mode will now let users find restaurant reservations using simple language. One can ask their queries based on group size, date, location and even food type.
The AI mode will show results in a list with available times and a link to book the slot. Google also plans to add local service appointments and event ticketing capabilities soon, with Ticketmaster and StubHub among its partners, the blog post added.
To help users find a suitable reservation or booking for an event, Google will use resources such as the Knowledge Graph and Google Maps. It has partnered with OpenTable, Resy and Tock to include more restaurants and make booking easier.
This feature is currently only available in the US for users on the pricey Google AI Ultra plan and can be used through the Labs platform, according to a report by engagdet.com. The Google AI Ultra plan costs a whopping $250 per month (around Rs 22,000) in the US.
If users agree to join the AI Mode test, they will be granting access to the AI agent to remember their previous conversations. This will help the agent give results that better match what the users like or need.
Google will also allow users to share their AI conversations by tapping the "Share" button on a response. If the users opt for this feature, they will essentially be making their conversation public with their friends or family, where others can join and ask their follow-up questions. The original sender can delete the shared link anytime.