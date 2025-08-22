Google Expands AI Search Mode To 180 Countries With New Personalised Features: Check Details

Google is set to expand its artificial intelligence mode in its search engine to 180 countries. Earlier, it was only available in the US, the United Kingdom and India. The US-based tech giant, in a blog post, said that the AI agentic mode will be available in English.

“We’re bringing more agentic capabilities and personalised responses to AI Mode in Search, so Google can do more on your behalf and help you get things done,” it said.

Google added that the company is “looking forward to expanding access to even more languages and regions soon.”

Google’s AI mode will now let users find restaurant reservations using simple language. One can ask their queries based on group size, date, location and even food type.

The AI mode will show results in a list with available times and a link to book the slot. Google also plans to add local service appointments and event ticketing capabilities soon, with Ticketmaster and StubHub among its partners, the blog post added.