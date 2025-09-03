Google Dodges Chrome Sale In Antitrust Ruling, Must Share Data

‘Better Than Feared’

“The ruling is far better than feared for Google,” said Nat Schindler, an analyst at Scotiabank.

The order is one of the most monumental court decisions affecting the tech sector in more than a quarter century, and could offer a blueprint for other judges who may end up weighing similar choices in cases against Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Apple.

In another win for Google, the judge didn’t bar the company from making payments to third parties including Apple for default browser placement in browsers or on mobile devices.

“Cutting off payments from Google almost certainly will impose substantial — in some cases, crippling — downstream harms to distribution partners, related markets, and consumers, which counsels against a broad payment ban,” the judge wrote.

Sharing Search Data

Under the ruling, Google will required to share some of its search data with competitors. Those competitors could include Microsoft Corp. and DuckDuckGo Inc., as well as many of the new AI companies like OpenAI and Perplexity. That data would aid in building out competing search engines or artificial intelligence models.

The judge also ruled that Google can no longer require device makers to take all of its apps in order to access the Google Play Store on Android — a second modest win for the Justice Department in addition to the data-sharing requirement.

“Google is being held accountable,” DOJ antitrust head Gail Slater said in a post on X. “The court didn’t order all of our requested relief, and we are weighing our options. But the court did agree with the need for remedies that will restore competition and reopen the digital playing field, driving investment and innovation that will ensure America leads the next era of technology.”

But multiple Google opponents criticized the decision as not going far enough.

“We do not believe the remedies ordered by the court will force the changes necessary to adequately address Google’s illegal behavior,” said DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg, who testified at the trial. “Google will still be allowed to continue to use its monopoly to hold back competitors, including in AI search.”

Allowing the payments for browser placement to continue is a win for Apple, which favors the Google search engine by giving it the best placement in Safari search bar on computer and mobile devices. Users can opt to switch to Microsoft Corp.’s Bing, DuckDuckGo and other options.

Allowing Google to keep making payments to Apple will give the iPhone maker a much needed reprieve for its services segment, which is already under fire globally from regulators trying to break up its $100 billion per year App Store business. The judge’s ruling indicates that the default arrangement can continue — with minor adjustments.