Google Discover Goes Social, Integrates Instagram, X, YouTube Shorts — See How To Personalise Discover Content

Google is transforming Discover, giving it a social beat and not just a nose of the news.

The tech giant announced that Google Discover will now integrate posts and content from X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts (with more platforms to follow) in a bid to improve the experience of finding, following, and interacting with content and content creators.

Google said that it can often be challenging for users to stay updated with the range of articles, videos, and social media posts spread across various sources and platforms. Its research indicated that users appreciate a diverse selection of content in Discover, including videos and social media posts, along with articles. To address this demand, Google Discover will now pull content from social media platforms as well.