Google Discover Goes Social, Integrates Instagram, X, YouTube Shorts — See How To Personalise Discover Content
Users can now personalise their Discover feed to include more content from their preferred publishers and creators.
Google is transforming Discover, giving it a social beat and not just a nose of the news.
The tech giant announced that Google Discover will now integrate posts and content from X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube Shorts (with more platforms to follow) in a bid to improve the experience of finding, following, and interacting with content and content creators.
Google said that it can often be challenging for users to stay updated with the range of articles, videos, and social media posts spread across various sources and platforms. Its research indicated that users appreciate a diverse selection of content in Discover, including videos and social media posts, along with articles. To address this demand, Google Discover will now pull content from social media platforms as well.
What’s Changing In Google Discover
Over the next few weeks, Discover will feature posts and videos from social media platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts alongside articles from publishers that were showing up earlier as well.
Users can now follow publishers and creators directly within Discover to view more of their content in a personalised feed. This enhancement follows recent updates to Google Search that allow users to select their sources of news in Top Stories.
By combining various platforms into a single customised feed, Google could become the primary source for news and social media content.
How To Personalise Discover Feed And Content
To do so, users need to log into their Google Account.
In Discover, users will now see an option to “follow” publishers and content creators directly.
Before following publishers or creators, users can preview their work, including articles, YouTube videos, and posts on social media.
Users need to simply tap their name to access a new, dedicated section for their content on Discover.