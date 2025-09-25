Google DeepMind Warns Of AI Models Defying Shutdown, Manipulating Users

Google DeepMind has unveiled the third edition of its Frontier Safety Framework (FSF), designed to strengthen oversight of advanced artificial intelligence (AI). The update emphasises monitoring traits such as systems refusing to power down or attempting to influence human decision-making.

A new measure called Critical Capability Level (CCL) has been added to help figure out if AI is behaving in a risky manner.

“These are capability levels at which, absent mitigation measures, frontier AI models or systems may pose heightened risk of severe harm,” the framework says.

The framework also focuses on AI models’ ability to interfere with operations, such as asking it to shut down.

“We’ve also expanded our Framework to address potential future scenarios where misaligned AI models might interfere with operators’ ability to direct, modify or shut down their operations,” DeepMind said in a blog post.

Another key aspect the framework emphasises is “harmful manipulation”. It is one of the CCLs in the framework.

“...specifically, AI models with powerful manipulative capabilities that could be misused to systematically and substantially change beliefs and behaviours in identified high-stakes contexts over the course of interactions with the model, reasonably resulting in additional expected harm at severe scale,” the blog post stated.