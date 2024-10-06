Google Cloud India Expands Horizons To Business Transformation For Companies

Users will be able to access this extensive information from a single interface, using their voice on any network-compliant app in the language of their choice. Farmers can now have access to a wealth of knowledge from best practices to market linkages, and even formal credit, all in one place.

"Glance will be the first app to offer this agent to its 235 million Android users across the country, equipping India's youth with the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.