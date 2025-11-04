Google Brings AI-Powered Review Summaries To Play Store, Check Latest Updates
Google has introduced Gemini-powered AI review summaries on the Play Store, following similar launches by Apple and Amazon.
Google is rolling out a long-anticipated artificial intelligence feature for the Play Store users that will make app review browsing easier. The update, which adds AI-generated review summaries, is aimed at helping Play Store users choose apps more conveniently.
According to Android Authority, the feature uses Google's Gemini AI model to make short summaries that are supposed to show the main advantages and disadvantages of an app. This is to give users a quick impression of an app's overall reception without having to sift through hundreds of individual comments.
The rollout of this new capability appears to be happening gradually. According to the report, the feature was initially detected in version 48.5.23-31 of the Play Store app. However, it has not been released for all users, suggesting a phased rollout by the tech giant.
When available, the summaries can be found within the “Ratings and reviews” section of an app. They appear under a bold heading titled “Users are saying,” followed by the AI-generated overview and a note at the bottom reading “Summarized by Google AI.”
Users can also interact with small clickable ‘chips’ beneath the summary to see specific feedback on areas like user interface, file management, or performance.
A similar AI-generated review summary feature was launched by Apple for App Store reviews in April 2025. Amazon has been using a similar summarisation tool for product feedback, too, for some time.
In the past, Google’s AI launches have not been without hiccups. There has been a pattern of problems cropping up shortly after a new feature is launched.
Earlier this year, in May, the company faced backlash over its AI rollouts after its Search overviews began producing bizarre and inaccurate results. Among the most ridiculed were suggestions to incorporate glue in pizza recipes and eat rocks for added nutrients.
Before that, in February 2023, Google's Bard chatbot, launched as a competitor to ChatGPT, had faltered when it provided wrong information about space during its first public demo.