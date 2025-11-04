Google Brings AI-Powered Review Summaries To Play Store, Check Latest Updates

Google is rolling out a long-anticipated artificial intelligence feature for the Play Store users that will make app review browsing easier. The update, which adds AI-generated review summaries, is aimed at helping Play Store users choose apps more conveniently.

According to Android Authority, the feature uses Google's Gemini AI model to make short summaries that are supposed to show the main advantages and disadvantages of an app. This is to give users a quick impression of an app's overall reception without having to sift through hundreds of individual comments.

The rollout of this new capability appears to be happening gradually. According to the report, the feature was initially detected in version 48.5.23-31 of the Play Store app. However, it has not been released for all users, suggesting a phased rollout by the tech giant.

When available, the summaries can be found within the “Ratings and reviews” section of an app. They appear under a bold heading titled “Users are saying,” followed by the AI-generated overview and a note at the bottom reading “Summarized by Google AI.”