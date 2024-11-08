Google Begins Rolling Out Gemini 'Utilities' Extension: What's New?

Google has begun to push out the Gemini Utilities extension after its preview at I/O in May. The utilities extension lessens Gemini's dependency on the Google Assistant for a number of functions, such as controlling music playback, accessing apps and setting alarms and timings.

Google claims that Gemini will let users take pictures and screenshots, browse or search for screenshots in Pixel Screenshots, control device capabilities, and open websites, apps and settings. The feature presently supports voice and text instructions in English.

However, your smartphone might not have the utilities extension right away because it is reportedly being rolled out to users gradually.

One of the problems users have had with Gemini is being resolved by the utilities extension, which enables some capabilities even while a device is locked. This includes checking the device's volume and battery level, turn it on and off, take screenshots and photos, control media directly from the lock screen, set and silence alarms, set and stop timers, and enable or disable the bluetooth, do not disturb mode, battery saver and flashlight.

Here's a lowdown on what users can do with the Gemini Utilities extension: