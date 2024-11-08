Google Begins Rolling Out Gemini 'Utilities' Extension: What's New?
The utilities extension lessens Gemini's dependency on the Google Assistant for functions such as controlling music playback, accessing apps and setting alarms and timings.
Google has begun to push out the Gemini Utilities extension after its preview at I/O in May. The utilities extension lessens Gemini's dependency on the Google Assistant for a number of functions, such as controlling music playback, accessing apps and setting alarms and timings.
Google claims that Gemini will let users take pictures and screenshots, browse or search for screenshots in Pixel Screenshots, control device capabilities, and open websites, apps and settings. The feature presently supports voice and text instructions in English.
However, your smartphone might not have the utilities extension right away because it is reportedly being rolled out to users gradually.
One of the problems users have had with Gemini is being resolved by the utilities extension, which enables some capabilities even while a device is locked. This includes checking the device's volume and battery level, turn it on and off, take screenshots and photos, control media directly from the lock screen, set and silence alarms, set and stop timers, and enable or disable the bluetooth, do not disturb mode, battery saver and flashlight.
Here's a lowdown on what users can do with the Gemini Utilities extension:
Set And Manage Alarms
Set alarm at [time]
Set alarm in [minutes]
Change [alarm name] alarm to [time]
When is my next alarm?
Show my alarms
Snooze alarm
Stop
Cancel [time] alarm for [day]
Remove all my alarms
Delete [time, alarm name] alarm
Set And Manage Timers
Set timer for [length of time]
Add another timer for [length of time]
Change the timer’s name to [new name]
Add [length of time] to this timer
How much time is left on my timer?
Show my timers
Pause my timer
Resume my timer
Unpause my timer
Reset timer
Restart my timer
Stop
Delete the timer
Set And Manage Alarms And Timers Based On Conversation
Set an alarm so that I can wake up for [event, activity]
I need to focus on [activity, task] for [length of time]. Set a timer for this
Show my alarms/Delete the [time] alarm
When does [activity, event] start?/Set an alarm for [hours] hours earlier
Request Multiple Actions In One Prompt
Turn my media volume and notification volume to [percentage] and turn on Battery Saver
Take a photo with a 10-second timer
Check And Control Device Features
Turn [on, off] flashlight
Turn [on, off] Battery Saver
Tell me the volume
Volume [percentage]
Turn [up, down] volume
Decrease brightness to [percentage]
What’s my battery level?
Power off device
Restart my device
Take Photos And Screenshots
Take a selfie
Take a picture in [seconds]
Take a screenshot
Control Media Playback
Pause
Pause the [music, video]
Stop the [music, video]
Resume
Continue playing
Replay
Restart [music, video]
Skip
Next
Next [song, video]
Previous
Play previous
Give this [song, video] a Thumbs up
Open Websites, Apps And Settings
Open [URL name]
Open [app name]
Open [name of settings] settings
Browse Or Search Screenshots In Pixel Screenshots (Announced In October Pixel Drop)
Search for [item, object, content type] in Pixel Screenshots
Show me my [collection name] in Pixel Screenshots
Check Pixel Screenshots [your query]