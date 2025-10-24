Google To Supply Specialised Chips To Claude AI Developer Anthropic

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will supply up to 1 million of its specialised AI chips to Anthropic PBC, a deal worth tens of billions of dollars that deepens its partnership with the fast-growing artificial intelligence startup.

The arrangement, announced on Thursday, gives Anthropic vastly more computing capacity while cementing Google’s position as both a major investor and key infrastructure provider in the escalating race to power large AI models.

The tensor processing units, or TPUs — Google’s custom-designed chips that accelerate machine learning workloads — are slated to be deployed in 2026, bringing more than a gigawatt of capacity online relatively soon, Google said in a statement. The deal ranks among the largest commitments yet in the AI hardware arms race, underscoring the soaring cost of developing cutting-edge AI systems that require immense computing power to train and run large language models.

Google declined to comment on how Anthropic plans to pay it for the TPU access. Anthropic didn’t respond to a request for comment.