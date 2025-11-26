Breaking The Stranglehold? Google Aims To End Nvidia's Chip Dominance

Meta Platforms, for one, has historically been the quintessential Nvidia customer. The training of their Llama model family required the deployment of countless H100 GPUs, which are designed by Nvidia. For the longest time, Meta's infrastructure was viewed as a proxy for Nvidia's long-term health.

However, the revelation that Meta is in advanced talks to procure billions of dollars in Google TPU capacity - initially via cloud rental in 2026 and subsequently through on-premise deployment of TPU silicon by 2027- doesn't bode well for Nvidia.

The case for Anthropic is perhaps even more interesting. The lab founded by former OpenAI engineers is working in an ecosystem built around three different chips - Nvidia's GPUs, Amazon's Trainium and Google's TPUs. This proves that the software friction that had forced companies to get trapped in the Nvidia ecosystem has been overcome.

The decline in Nvidia's stock, therefore, is purely a recognition that its Total Addressable Market (TAM) is being eroded from the top down.

The hyperscalers such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta account for nearly half of Nvidia's data centre revenue. If these revenue streams successfully transition their internal workloads - either through their own chips or through Google TPUs- Nvidia's business will be seriously impacted.

"The news that Meta Platforms may be in talks with Google to adopt Google’s TPUs highlights that Nvidia’s dominance is no longer unchallenged," says Maxwell.

"For Nvidia, this isn’t an existential crisis, but it is a clear message that the AI-chipmaking ecosystem is evolving fast, and the company will need to stay aggressive and dynamic on performance, pricing, and platform support to retain its lead," he added.