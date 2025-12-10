Google AI Plus Launched In India At Rs 199 Introductory Price — Key Features And Inclusions
With Google AI Plus, users get deeper access to Gemini 3 Pro inside the Gemini app.
Starting today, Google AI Plus is now available across India — a brand-new subscription that lets users get the most out of Google’s latest AI models and features at an affordable price.
With Google AI Plus, users get deeper access to Gemini 3 Pro inside the Gemini app, powerful new creative tools like Nano Banana Pro for image generation and editing, plus video creation and Flow. The plan also integrates Gemini directly into everyday apps such as Gmail and Docs, while adding expanded NotebookLM capabilities, 200GB of shared storage, and family-sharing for up to five others.
Google AI Plus Price In India
Google AI Plus is priced at Rs 399 per month in India, with a limited-time introductory price of Rs 199 per month for the first six months for new users.
Google AI Plus: Key Inclusions And Features
The Google AI Plus subscription plan has the following inclusions:
Extended access to Gemini 3 Pro — Google’s most capable model — in the Gemini app.
Full access to the advanced image generation and editing model Nano Banana Pro, launched recently by Google.
Access to video generation and creative suites like Flow inside the Gemini app.
Gemini seamlessly integrated into Gmail, Docs, and other apps that users employ daily.
Enhanced NotebookLM for advanced research and insights.
200GB of storage shared across Photos, Drive, and Gmail.
Users can even share every benefit with up to five family members under one plan.