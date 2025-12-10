Google AI Plus Launched In India At Rs 199 Introductory Price — Key Features And Inclusions

Starting today, Google AI Plus is now available across India — a brand-new subscription that lets users get the most out of Google’s latest AI models and features at an affordable price.

With Google AI Plus, users get deeper access to Gemini 3 Pro inside the Gemini app, powerful new creative tools like Nano Banana Pro for image generation and editing, plus video creation and Flow. The plan also integrates Gemini directly into everyday apps such as Gmail and Docs, while adding expanded NotebookLM capabilities, 200GB of shared storage, and family-sharing for up to five others.