Google Agrees To Delete Web Browsing Data As It Settles ‘Incognito’ Lawsuit

The plaintiffs’ lawyers, led by attorney David Boies, called the settlement “groundbreaking” and a “historic step” in requiring big tech companies to be transparent to users about how they collect and use their data. Google’s agreement to retroactively delete user information is a significant concession as it forms the backbone of the company’s lucrative advertising business, which depends on the quality of its search engine. It also comes as Google is in the throes of multiple regulatory challenges in the US and abroad, amid rising concerns about how the tech giants use the vast amounts of data they collect from users.