Google Adds 'Take Notes for Me' Feature To Google Meet: What Is It And How Does It Work?
You don't need to get hassled about taking copious notes at meetings anymore. Google has introduced a new 'Take Notes for Me' feature in Google Meet, which automatically captures the key points of a discussion.
The AI-powered tool allows one to focus on the conversation without worrying about missing anything important. After the meeting, the notes are saved in a Google Docs file and attached to the related calendar event, making it easy for others to access them too.
What Is the "Take Notes for Me" Feature?
The "Take Notes for Me" feature in Google Meet creates meeting notes automatically. This means you can focus on talking and listening without needing to take notes yourself. After the meeting ends, the notes are saved in a Google Docs file and attached to the calendar event. The rest of your team members can also access these notes later.
How Does It Work?
Once turned on, the feature captures the main elements of the meeting as it happens. If you join the meeting late, you can catch up with a "summary so far" option. After the meeting is over, the notes are sent by email to the organiser and anyone else who turned on the feature. If the meeting was recorded or had a transcript, these will be linked within the notes, giving a full record of what was discussed.
This feature is especially useful for extensive meetings where it is difficult to keep track of every detail. It allows you to stay involved in the goings-on, while AI takes care of the note-taking.
Availability And How to Set It Up
"Take Notes for Me" is available to Google Workspace customers with certain add-ons like Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging. For admins, this feature is turned on by default and can be managed at the organisation or group level. Users can also enable it before the meeting through the Calendar invite, making sure notes are automatically taken.
The feature will be gradually rolled out and will take up to 15 days for all users to see it. It is available to those with both Rapid and Scheduled Release domains, starting August 27, with full availability expected by September 10.