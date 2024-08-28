Google Adds 'Take Notes for Me' Feature To Google Meet: What Is It And How Does It Work?

Once turned on, the feature captures the main elements of the meeting as it happens. If you join the meeting late, you can catch up with a "summary so far" option. After the meeting is over, the notes are sent by email to the organiser and anyone else who turned on the feature. If the meeting was recorded or had a transcript, these will be linked within the notes, giving a full record of what was discussed.

This feature is especially useful for extensive meetings where it is difficult to keep track of every detail. It allows you to stay involved in the goings-on, while AI takes care of the note-taking.