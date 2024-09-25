Google Accuses Microsoft Of Abusing Dominance In Cloud

Google has ramped up a legal squabble with Microsoft Corp. over the lucrative cloud market, accusing the US software giant of abusing its market dominance in a formal complaint to the European Union’s antitrust watchdog.

The Alphabet Inc. unit alleged that Microsoft’s licensing terms for Azure cloud services restricts customers accessing rival platforms, including Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. It said Microsoft’s conduct amounts to an abuse of dominance under EU law, according to a summary of the complaint.

Google also argued that Microsoft’s dominance in the cloud sector risks exposing EU citizens to security risks and IT failures. It highlighted the turmoil that ensued in July when a faulty update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. crashed millions of Windows computers, crippling airports, banks, stock exchanges and businesses around the world.

Wednesday’s escalation follows an agreement forged between Microsoft and smaller European cloud firms that allowed it to dodge a formal EU probe. Google unsuccessfully tried to derail the settlement. Potential EU fines for antitrust violations can reach as high as 10% of a company’s annual sales.