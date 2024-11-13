Gmail Users On Android Can Now Categorise Searches Into 'Most Recent', 'Most Relevant'

Google has begun implementing a new feature in the Gmail app for Android that allows users to categorise their emails by relevance and age, helping them to better organise their emails.

The feature will enable Gmail users on Android to sort their search results by choosing between 'Most recent' or 'Most relevant' searches through a small menu. Some users are starting to see this new functionality, which was originally found by Android Authority during an examination of the Gmail APK.

The new sorting feature appears just below the filter carousel that is already present in Gmail, which already has a number of options for categorising emails, such as 'Labels', 'Attachment', 'From' and 'To'.

The 'Results' and 'Top Results' sections have been replaced with the new feature, which aims to improve display and enable more focused email searches.

When the feature is available, users will see a pop-up notification that explains how it operates. Since this feature is now available on the web version of Gmail, it is likely that mobile users too will soon be able to access in the Gmail application.