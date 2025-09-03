Gmail Security Warning To 2.5 Billion Users ‘False,’ But Phishers Always Looking To Target Inboxes: Google

Google has refuted assertions regarding an “emergency warning” being sent to all Gmail users recently. In a blog post, the tech major asserted that “Gmail’s protections are strong and effective” and allegations of a security breach are “entirely false.”

“We want to reassure our users that Gmail’s protections are strong and effective. Several inaccurate claims surfaced recently that incorrectly stated that we issued a broad warning to all Gmail users about a major Gmail security issue. This is entirely false,” Google said in its blog.

Google’s response comes after reports that its Salesforce database system was breached by a group of hackers known as ShinyHunters. It was widely reported that Google verified the incidents and said that general information, such as customer and company names, was exposed, but passwords were not compromised.

Google reportedly also said that those individuals or organisations affected by the hack were notified via emails, although it is now uncertain whether the notified its 2.5-billion-strong user base.

“Security is such an important item for all companies, all customers, all users — we take this work incredibly seriously. It’s crucial that conversation in this space is accurate and factual,” it added.

The company admitted that attackers are consistently on the lookout to infiltrate its systems, but its protections are strong. “While it’s always the case that phishers are looking for ways to infiltrate inboxes, our protections continue to block more than 99.9% of phishing and malware attempts from reaching users,” it said.

For enhanced security, Google recommend that users utilise secure password alternatives such as Passkeys and to adhere to its guidelines for identifying and reporting phishing attempts.