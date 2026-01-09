Gmail Introduces AI Inbox Feature To Summarise Messages

Gmail’s new AI Overviews in Search allow users to ask questions in plain language and receive instant answers, removing the need to browse through emails using basic keywords.

As an example, a query about a past bathroom renovation quote will prompt Gmail to generate an AI Overview, pulling together the most useful details from relevant emails.

“AI Overview conversation summaries are rolling out today for everyone at no cost. The ability to ask your inbox questions with AI Overviews is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers,” Barnes wrote.

Gmail’s new tools reflect Google’s ongoing strategy to integrate AI into people's day-to-day digital lives, according to Wired.

Google says its new Proofread tool is intended to help users sharpen their writing, and reviewing drafts to enhance clarity and flow. The feature provides one-click recommendations covering word choice, brevity, active voice and the simplification of lengthy sentences.

The Proofread feature is being made available to users on Google’s paid AI plans, namely Google AI Pro and Ultra.

By introducing its own proofreading feature, Google appears to be aiming to keep users within Gmail, reducing reliance on third-party writing tools or external AI services to tidy up emails, reported TechCrunch.

“Many of these improvements are made possible by Gemini 3. These new capabilities begin rolling out today in the US to Gmail users as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. We're starting with English and are excited to roll out more languages and to more regions in the coming months,” the blog post concluded.