Global Fintech Fest 2025: From Smart Glasses Payment To Aadhaar Face ID, Big UPI Updates Rolled Out

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Department of Financial Services (DFS) launched new digital payment features at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 aimed at making transactions simple, secure and convenient as well as accessible.

The features that were launched are UPI Multi-Signatory, hands-free transactions through UPI Lite, on-device biometrics, Aadhaar-based face authentication and cash withdrawal through Micro ATMs.

The sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest, billed as the "world's largest fintech festival", in being held at the Jio World Centre at BKC from Oct. 7-9.

Among the notable attendees are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, besides policymakers, industry leaders and dignitaries from around the world.