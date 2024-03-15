Global Financial Sector Experienced 1 Million Cyberattacks In 120 Days: Report

Global financial sector have experienced one million cyberattacks in 120-day period from September to December 2023 using mainly commodity malware, according to a report by BlackBerry Ltd.

The Global Threat Intelligence report showed that threat actors are focusing their efforts on targeting high-value data held by the global financial sector.

The use of commodity malware indicates a large number of independent actors targeting the industry for financial gain, the report said. While critical infrastructure attacks targeted government, financial, healthcare and communications industries, a developing trend was attacks on commercial enterprise sector, which comprises retail, capital goods, wholesale trade and related industries.

There was a 27% increase in novel malware, which rose to 3.7 new malicious samples per minute, compared to 2.9 per minute in the previous reporting period. BlackBerry said its cybersecurity solutions stopped 31 attacks every minute, a 19% increase from the last reporting period.

"We're consistently seeing increased volumes of attack in highly lucrative industries using novel malware," Ismael Valenzuela, vice president of threat research and intelligence at BlackBerry, said. "We've reached a pivotal point where traditional detection methods alone are not enough to combat this increasingly complex problem."

"AI is already being weaponised by malicious entities, so it must equally be the dominant tool for detection and defence," Valenzuela said.