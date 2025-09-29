Ghost Of Yotei Release Date, Editions, Price In India, Compatible Consoles, Characters, Gameplay, Reviews

Ghost of Yotei is scheduled to launch in India on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The game will be offered in India in two versions: Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition will be priced at Rs 4,999 in India, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for Rs 5,599. Users who pre-orders either edition will receive Atsu and a Six Avatar Set, as well as an in-game mask.

Anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive digital bonuses such as The Snake Armour, Digital Deluxe Horse and Saddle, Digital Deluxe Armour Dye, Sword Kit, Charm, and Traveller’s Map in advance.