Ghost Of Yotei Release Date, Editions, Price In India, Compatible Consoles, Characters, Gameplay, Reviews
Ghost of Yotei is set for its worldwide release soon, after a lengthy wait. The anticipation for the title, which will try to duplicate the success of Ghost of Tsushima, is at an all-time high as pre-orders have already started, and gamers are excited.
Here’s a look Ghost of Yotei’s release date, editions, pricing, console information, gameplay, reviews, and more.
Ghost of Yotei Price In India, Release Date, Pre-Orders
Ghost of Yotei is scheduled to launch in India on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The game will be offered in India in two versions: Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition.
The Standard Edition will be priced at Rs 4,999 in India, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for Rs 5,599. Users who pre-orders either edition will receive Atsu and a Six Avatar Set, as well as an in-game mask.
Anyone who purchases the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive digital bonuses such as The Snake Armour, Digital Deluxe Horse and Saddle, Digital Deluxe Armour Dye, Sword Kit, Charm, and Traveller’s Map in advance.
Which Consoles To Use For Playing Ghost Of Yotei?
Ghost of Yotei is initially a PlayStation 5-exclusive title. It incorporates DualSense features to provide an immersive experience in swordplay and environmental interactions. It also incorporates elements such as dynamic haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so gamers can sense the vibrations of a horse running and other actions.
It will not release on Switch 2 or any other Nintendo system. However, a PC version could arrive in late 2028 or 2029 through either Steam or the Epic Games Store.
Ghost Of Yotei: Gameplay And Characters
The game promises improved setups and an engaging narrative featuring a variety of characters. In Ghost of Yotei, the protagonist is Atsu, a mercenary seeking revenge on the Yotei Six group, which played a role in the deaths of Atsu’s family.
Much like Jin assumed the role of the Ghost of Tsushima, Atsu takes on the mantle of the Ghost of Yotei to seek vengeance. The game will also feature supporting characters, each with their own narratives.
Ghost Of Yotei: Reviews
Ghost of Yotei has received a highly positive reception from critics. It achieved a Metacritic score of 87 from 102 reviews, which is higher than Ghost of Tsushima’s score of 83. On OpenCritic, Ghost of Yotei holds an 89 score with a 96% recommendation rate from 67 critics, ranking it among the top 20 games of 2025.