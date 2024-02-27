Generative AI, Third-Party Risks Among Drivers Of Gartner's 2024 Cybersecurity Trends

Generative artificial intelligence, unsecure employee behaviour, third-party risks, continuous threat exposure, boardroom communication gaps and identity-first approaches to security are the driving forces behind the top cybersecurity trends for 2024, according to research and consulting firm Gartner Inc.

In 2024, security leaders will respond to the combined impact of these forces by adopting various practices, technical capabilities and structural reforms within their security programmes, with a view to improving organisational resilience and cybersecurity performance, Gartner said.

According to Gartner, the following are the six cybersecurity trends for 2024: