Generative AI Is Top Driver For Cloud Investments: Wipro Report

As organisations prepare for an artificial intelligence-driven future, the majority of them are looking to increase investments in public and hybrid cloud, according to a report by Wipro Ltd.

The Pulse of Cloud report revealed the impact of AI and generative AI on cloud investments, with over half (54%) of surveyed organisations citing AI as the main driver of their cloud investments. More than half of respondents also indicated that they are increasing investments in hybrid (54%) and public (56%) cloud. While 55% of respondents said their cloud adoption is currently outstripping AI adoption, 35% said they are advancing in tandem with both technologies.

"Our survey findings further confirm that cloud continues to be the primary transformational platform for the enterprise, empowering organisations to innovate and stay competitive," said Jo Debecker, managing partner and global head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"The importance of an effective cloud strategy is only amplified with the increasing focus on AI. The cloud’s scalability and processing power are critical in holding and managing the huge volumes of reference data required by AI. As such, cloud investment decisions are increasingly being driven by the need to support AI," added Debecker.

The report also highlighted the growing focus on cloud cost management, with 54% of organisations leveraging utilisation analysis and automation tools for cost management and 59% now using a unified cloud management strategy.

As enterprises rethink their infrastructure to reap the benefits of AI, they are also seeing increased value in adopting a cloud economics approach. The survey showed that as data migration and the adoption of AI-related applications increasingly drive cloud investment, unified cost management strategies are also growing in importance.