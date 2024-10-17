NDTV ProfitTechnologyGenerative AI In Insurance: Insurers, Customers Differ On Expectations
ADVERTISEMENT

Generative AI In Insurance: Insurers, Customers Differ On Expectations

Gen AI tools in customer service are not a top priority for insurers' customers.

17 Oct 2024, 07:43 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>There is a disconnect between how insurers and their customers prioritise the use of generative AI.</p><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
There is a disconnect between how insurers and their customers prioritise the use of generative AI.

(Source: Freepik)

There is a disconnect between how insurers and their customers prioritise the use of generative artificial intelligence. While industry executives focus on experience and agree that rapid adoption of gen AI is necessary to compete, customers are seeking personalised risk products and insights, and express reservations about gen AI, according to new research by IBM's Institute for Business Value.

Insurance chief executive officers surveyed were almost evenly divided on whether they see gen AI as more of a risk (49%) versus an opportunity (51%). At the same time, 77% of industry leaders acknowledged that gen AI is necessary to keep pace with competitors.

As insurance organisations walk a tightrope between rapidly building new gen AI capabilities and managing gen AI risk and compliance, they are pushing forward with adoption. Investments in gen AI are expected to surge by over 300% from 2023 to 2025 as organisations move from pilots in one or two areas to implementations in multiple functions across business lines.

Early adopters using gen AI significantly in their customer-facing systems are seeing an improvement in customer satisfaction over insurers not using it at all, including a 14% higher retention rate and a 48% higher Net Promoter Score.

ALSO READ

Watermarking Can Help Track AI-Generated Content, Build Trust
Opinion
Watermarking Can Help Track AI-Generated Content, Build Trust
Read More

However, the survey of 1,000 global insurance executives and 4,700 insured customers also revealed significant areas of discord between insurers and their customers regarding gen AI expectations and concerns. 

Gen AI tools in customer service are not a top priority for insurers' customers. They prioritise the use of gen AI for personalised pricing or promotions and tailored products to meet their needs. Additional gaps are exposed when looking at customers' gen AI concerns, such as data privacy and potential risks for AI-generated inaccurate information. 

The study found that only 29% of surveyed insurance customers are comfortable with gen AI virtual agents providing service. Additionally, only 26% said they trust in the reliability and accuracy of advice given by gen AI.

Insurers should build more tailored products with flexibility, advice and linkage to risk data, and match those products to customers' needs. Insurance providers must also address trust issues with strongly ethical, governed AI, the study suggested.

ALSO READ

Adobe Introduces New Solutions For Brands To Personalise, Measure AI-Generated Content
Opinion
Adobe Introduces New Solutions For Brands To Personalise, Measure AI-Generated Content
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT