Gen AI Training A Priority For Over 50% Of Enterprises: Great Learning Report

Interest in generative artificial intelligence rose across sectors in 2024, driven by its potential to enhance decision-making, foster innovation and improve competitiveness. In 2025, at least 50% of Indian organisations plan to advance their teams' skills in generative AI, responding to strong market demand, according to a report by edtech company Great Learning.

Enterprises are also set to broaden generative AI training beyond technical roles, aiming to include a wider array of functions to automate repetitive tasks and boost efficiency, the report showed. Operations was the leading non-tech function targeted for generative AI upskilling, followed by customer service and human resources.

"Organisations now recognise that generative AI training is crucial for achieving business objectives across all employee levels. By extending this training beyond traditional tech roles, companies are adopting a strategic L&D approach that enables their workforce to streamline processes, automate routine tasks and drive innovation more effectively," said Ritesh Malhotra, enterprise head at Great Learning.