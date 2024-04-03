Gen AI Startup Vodex Raises $2 Million From Unicorn India, Pentathlon Ventures

Gen AI company Vodex raised $2 million in a seed round from Unicorn India Ventures and Pentathlon Ventures. The funds raised will be used for global expansion.

Vodex has also achieved $1 million in annual recurring revenue within a year.

“This investment is a testament to the immense potential of generative AI in revolutionising sales,” said Vodex Chief Executive Officer Anshul Shrivastava. "Vodex will invest in building a dedicated and highly trained support team to ensure exceptional customer service."

Vodex provides generative AI-led sales solutions for medium and large enterprises. Its generative AI-powered outbound voice calling solution helps craft voice conversations that mimic human interaction in an attempt to enhance outbound sales calls with a more personal and engaging experience. The technology removes the need for traditional call centres, enabling businesses to streamline operations and improve efficiency.

“Gen AI has multiple use cases and more importantly to transform the landscape of tech businesses worldwide," said Bhaskar Majumdar, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures. "We see disruptive capabilities in Vodex to emerge as a formidable player by applying the power of Gen AI and SaaS to help enterprises manage their CRM engagements more efficiently.”

Vodex had earlier raised a pre-seed round from 100X.VC.