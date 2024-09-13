Gen AI Should Be Envisioned Within Context Of Workforce: IBM-Oracle Study

Organisations are often more focused on how generative artificial intelligence can simplify and automate today's processes. While such measures may increase productivity, leaders are overlooking an opportunity to leverage employee potential. Organisations must, therefore, envision gen AI not as a standalone, but within the context of their workforce, suggests a study by IBM Institute for Business Value in collaboration with Oracle.

The study of 1,000 C-suite executives across 20 countries and 20 industries shows the major concerns facing leaders, including future skills and a vision for the future of work.

Executives understand the impact of technology on the future of work. Yet only 42% said their organisation is integrating technology across business functions in many areas or everywhere. According to 57% of the CEOs, culture change is more important to becoming a data-driven organisation than overcoming technical challenges.

Fewer than half (45%) of executives have a vision for the future of work and have forecasted the impact on employees, which impacts transparency at the workplace. Also, 63% of organisations do not have a framework for assessing the impact of gen AI on their current workforce.