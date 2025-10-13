Nano Banana AI Photo Editing Expands To Google Lens: Report
Google’s viral Nano Banana model (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) has taken the Gemini app by storm, and it is now expanding its creative image editing and generation features to AI Mode and Google Lens, according to a report in 9To5Google.
“We’re seeing Nano Banana in Google Lens and AI Mode on Android today (in the US) with an account opted into the AI Mode Search Lab,” the report published on Oct. 11 stated.
In Search’s AI Mode, users will notice a ‘plus’ icon positioned at the bottom-left of the prompt box, while voice input and lens functionality have been shifted to the right. The report noted that that last week, the previous carousel of suggestions was replaced with a simpler list of prompts.
As per the report, this menu provides access to the 'gallery' as before, along with the 'camera' and an option to 'create' images marked by a banana emoji. Selecting the latter changes the prompt to “describe your image,” allowing users either to generate completely new images or upload one for editing.
One can download and share the image just like in the Gemini app. The finished images always have a Gemini spark watermark in the bottom-right corner. Nano Banana’s integration is most noticeable in Google Lens.
Following the addition of the “Search Live” feature and the direct inclusion of the “Homework” filter within “Search,” a new “Create” tab has been introduced. The interface has been slightly redesigned, moving text labels beneath the icons to allow more filters to be displayed side-by-side.
The interface encourages you to capture, create, and share, with a playful banana emoji on the shutter button. Unlike other filters, the 'create' option defaults to the front camera for selfies, with a handy lens switcher on the right.
When users snap a photo, it is instantly added to AI Mode’s prompt box, ready for you to type in their creative instructions. Last week, Google expanded AI Mode to include 35 additional languages and more than 40 new countries and territories, the report added.