Nano Banana AI Photo Editing Expands To Google Lens: Report

Google’s viral Nano Banana model (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) has taken the Gemini app by storm, and it is now expanding its creative image editing and generation features to AI Mode and Google Lens, according to a report in 9To5Google.

“We’re seeing Nano Banana in Google Lens and AI Mode on Android today (in the US) with an account opted into the AI Mode Search Lab,” the report published on Oct. 11 stated.

In Search’s AI Mode, users will notice a ‘plus’ icon positioned at the bottom-left of the prompt box, while voice input and lens functionality have been shifted to the right. The report noted that that last week, the previous carousel of suggestions was replaced with a simpler list of prompts.

As per the report, this menu provides access to the 'gallery' as before, along with the 'camera' and an option to 'create' images marked by a banana emoji. Selecting the latter changes the prompt to “describe your image,” allowing users either to generate completely new images or upload one for editing.