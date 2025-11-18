Gemini In Google Vids Is Opening Up — And It Could Change How You Create Videos
These tools were previously locked under a paywall, but Google is now making a select number of these features available to all users.
How many times have you gone to YouTube, clicked on a video that looked quite promising, and then spent the next five minutes listening to “um,” “uh,” long pauses, and rambling intros? Google seems to know that feeling all too well, and now it wants to fix it for everyone.
Starting this week, Google is opening up some of its most advanced Gemini AI features inside Google Vids, its online video editor, to anyone who has a Gmail account.
Gemini promises to revolutionise the way a video is edited, offering cutting-edge features such as the ability to instantly remove filler words and awkward silences, generate AI voiceovers and polish videos using its build-in AI image editing.
To help users get started, Google has launched a set of YouTube tutorials walking through everything from AI avatars to voiceover techniques.
The expansion also comes as part of Google's push for Gemini, which has already received a $1 billion funding from Apple, with the company set to build a new-gen Siri based on the Gemini architecture.
Google has also increased the capability of Google Maps by integrating some of the Gemini features into the app.
The 'freeing up select features' has also become a broader trend among AI companies looking to advertise their premium offerings.
Earlier in the year, ChatGPT launched their 'Go' version - a lower-cost subscription model that allows users access to some of ChatGPT Plus' premium features. The company also offered the 'Go' version free for all users in India.
Perplexity, meanwhile, partnered with Airtel to make the Pro version free for all network users.