Gemini In Google Vids Is Opening Up — And It Could Change How You Create Videos

How many times have you gone to YouTube, clicked on a video that looked quite promising, and then spent the next five minutes listening to “um,” “uh,” long pauses, and rambling intros? Google seems to know that feeling all too well, and now it wants to fix it for everyone.

Starting this week, Google is opening up some of its most advanced Gemini AI features inside Google Vids, its online video editor, to anyone who has a Gmail account.

Gemini promises to revolutionise the way a video is edited, offering cutting-edge features such as the ability to instantly remove filler words and awkward silences, generate AI voiceovers and polish videos using its build-in AI image editing.

These tools were previously locked under a paywall, but Google is now making a select number of these features available to all users.

To help users get started, Google has launched a set of YouTube tutorials walking through everything from AI avatars to voiceover techniques.