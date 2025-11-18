Business NewsTechnologyGemini In Google Vids Is Opening Up — And It Could Change How You Create Videos
ADVERTISEMENT

Gemini In Google Vids Is Opening Up — And It Could Change How You Create Videos

These tools were previously locked under a paywall, but Google is now making a select number of these features available to all users.

18 Nov 2025, 03:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gemini is opening up on Google Vids. (Representational image generated by Grok AI)</p></div>
Gemini is opening up on Google Vids. (Representational image generated by Grok AI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

How many times have you gone to YouTube, clicked on a video that looked quite promising, and then spent the next five minutes listening to “um,” “uh,” long pauses, and rambling intros? Google seems to know that feeling all too well, and now it wants to fix it for everyone.

Starting this week, Google is opening up some of its most advanced Gemini AI features inside Google Vids, its online video editor, to anyone who has a Gmail account.

Gemini promises to revolutionise the way a video is edited, offering cutting-edge features such as the ability to instantly remove filler words and awkward silences, generate AI voiceovers and polish videos using its build-in AI image editing.

These tools were previously locked under a paywall, but Google is now making a select number of these features available to all users.

To help users get started, Google has launched a set of YouTube tutorials walking through everything from AI avatars to voiceover techniques.

ALSO READ

Google Maps Gets Smarter! Gemini AI To Boost Navigation, Enable Hands-Free Assistance
Opinion
Google Maps Gets Smarter! Gemini AI To Boost Navigation, Enable Hands-Free Assistance
Read More

The expansion also comes as part of Google's push for Gemini, which has already received a $1 billion funding from Apple, with the company set to build a new-gen Siri based on the Gemini architecture.

Google has also increased the capability of Google Maps by integrating some of the Gemini features into the app.

The 'freeing up select features' has also become a broader trend among AI companies looking to advertise their premium offerings.

Earlier in the year, ChatGPT launched their 'Go' version - a lower-cost subscription model that allows users access to some of ChatGPT Plus' premium features. The company also offered the 'Go' version free for all users in India.

Perplexity, meanwhile, partnered with Airtel to make the Pro version free for all network users.

ALSO READ

GPT-5.1 Update Boosts ChatGPT's Brainpower And Personality Range — Check Details
Opinion
GPT-5.1 Update Boosts ChatGPT's Brainpower And Personality Range — Check Details
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT