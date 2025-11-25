From $2 Trillion To Near $4 Trillion: Inside Google's AI-Led Glow Up In Six Months

The launch of Gemini 3.0 has undoubtedly been the Voila moment for Google, with the AI chatbot (it's much more than that now) easily becoming world's most effective Large Language Model.

Indeed, Gemini 3.0 has impressed the tech world with its ability to generate actual working 3D models through code to agentic AI capabilities.

Through Canvas, Gemini 3.0 can now research and identify elements from multimodal networks - all at the same time, thus making it considerably more efficient than other models when it comes to writing, coding and reasoning.

If Gemini 3.0 wasn't enough, Google has also launched Nano Banana Pro, which is in a league of its own when it comes to image generation models.

While most AI image generators currently hallucinate when reading through data or text via an image, Nano Banana Pro doesn't, and therefore, it can even generate an infographic or even restaurant menu cards infinite times better than any other model.

Google has also been able to secure a $1 billion investment from Apple that would allow the iPhone-maker to integrate Gemini into its Siri remodel. This is notwithstanding all the 'AI-deals' Google has struck in the recent past.

In addition to Gemini 3.0 and Nano Banana Pro, Google, over the past month or so, has also been able to launch its self-driving car project called Waymo, which has received approval to operate in Southern California and Bay Area.

While these new businesses flourish, Google has retained its dominance in legacy businesses such as YouTube, which remains the most popular social platform among US adults and teens, according to Pew Research.

These are only a few among many factors that have helped Google find itself in a commanding position, as far as the tech race is concerned.