Gartner Survey Shows AI-Enhanced Malicious Attacks As Top Emerging Risk For Enterprises

Concern about artificial intelligence-enhanced malicious attacks has topped Gartner Inc.’s emerging risk rankings in the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, new concerns regarding soft ransomware targets are also coming to the forefront of enterprise risks, according to the survey of senior enterprise risk executives.

Three of the top five most cited emerging risks were in the technology category, which—apart from AI-enhanced malicious attacks—included soft ransomware targets and AI-assisted misinformation. Concern regarding soft ransomware targets entered the tracker for the first time.

“Similar to AI-enhanced malicious attacks, soft ransomware targets require minimal experience and cost to cause significant financial and reputational damage,” said Gamika Takkar, director, research, in the Gartner Risk and Audit Practice.

Escalating political polarisation, which first entered the tracker in the fourth quarter of 2023, remained the third most cited concern, while misaligned organisational talent profile moved up from the fifth to fourth most cited risk.