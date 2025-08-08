Gaming Smartphone Infinix GT 30 Launched — Price In India, Specs, Features, Battery, Camera, More

Design: On its rear panel, the Infinix GT 30 features customisable Mecha Lights, presenting over 10 different choices. It includes GT Shoulder Triggers, delivering a console-like control experience for in-game commands, camera settings, quick app access, and video playback.

Chipset/RAM/OS: The Infinix GT 30 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 4nm processor under its hood, which boasts an AnTuTu score exceeding 779,000, paired with up to16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage. Infinix claims the device can handle 90fps gaming in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It runs on Android 15-based XOS 15.

Display: The Infinix GT 30 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, colour depth of 10 bits, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

Camera: The dual rear camera set in the Infinix GT 30 comprises a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide, which is paired with a 13MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The device houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, along with bypass charging and 10W reverse wired charging.

Device Cooling: The smartphone has improved vapour chamber cooling technology for better heat management during long gaming sessions.

AI Features: Equipped with Infinix AI, the Infinix GT 30 provides gaming features such as AI Magic Voice Changer, ZoneTouch Master, Esports mode, and performance modes, along with Folax (AI Voice Assistant), AI Writing Assistant, AI Call Assistant, Circle to Search, and additional functionalities.

Safety And Protection: The display on the Infinix GT 30 has TÜV Rheinland Eye Care Certification and comes protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It is rated IP64 for dust and water resistance.

Colours: The Infinix GT 30 comes in three colours: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White.