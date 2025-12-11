Games On Weekends, Philosophy At 2 AM: Microsoft AI Finds Query Trends Are Time Sensitive

Microsoft AI Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Suleyman, citing an exhaustive internal study of AI conversations, said that user query patterns were most influenced by what time in the day, which day in the week (or month) it was at the time of asking.

The data, which consists of 37.5 million de-identified conversation sourced from its Copilot AI was analysed by the Microsoft AI Futures team and Data Science team, Suleyman said in his Linkedin blog post on Thursday.

The conversations, recorded between January and September, made up what Microsoft called "the world's largest study of AI conversations". Researchers identified three major trends shaping user queries—day, time of day, and time of year.

The one query subject focussed on upon the most was health, as users asked questions related to it consistently, irrespective of the time or the day.

"When we ranked what topics people were talking to Copilot about, for mobile users health was #1 no matter what day, month, or time it was. This is a huge responsibility for us, and one we're super focussed on," Suleyman said.