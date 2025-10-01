Gamers Can Earn Up To $100 As Xbox Restructures Game Pass Plans, Raises Price Of Ultimate Tier To $29.99

Microsoft has done away with its initial pricing structure for it game pass plans and launched a new version with three distinct tiers - Essential, Premium, and Ultimate - according to a blog post from the company on Wednesday. It will also be releasing a "rewards" system where users can earn $25-100 a year depending on the subscription tier.

Users can download and play games without having to pay for each one. Microsoft also retained and increased the price of its Ultimate tier to $29.99 from $19.99 citing new perks for users.

Xbox's game pass is a monthly subscription service that chiefly gives Xbox users access to Microsoft's games library along with other perks depending on the tier of subscription.