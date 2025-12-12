Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Bags Game Of The Year — Other Winners, Updates, Announcements, Reveals
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 grabbed the Best Game Direction Award.
The Game Awards 2025 have wrapped up, with host Geoff Keighley handing out the top honours for the year’s standout games.
Leading the pack was RPG’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, with 13 nominations, including Game of the Year. It was up against Donkey Kong: Bananza, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Hollow Knight Silksong, Hades 2, and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for the night’s biggest prize.
Game Awards 2025 Winners
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game Of The Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept eight of its ten categories to claim Game of the Year award.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Takes Best Game Direction Award: Todd Howard announced the winner of the Best Game Direction award, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
ARC Raiders Bags Best Multiplayer Award: Milla Jovovich announced her video game debut in Hitman: World of Assassination and then crowned ARC Raiders the Best Multiplayer winner.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Grabs Best Narrative Award: Another win for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Other Awards: Mario Kart World bagged Best Sports/Racing Game, Baldur’s Gate 3 (last year’s Game of the Year winner) took Best Community Support, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 grabbed another one in Best RPG, Midnight Walk won Best VR/AR Game, and Wuthering Waves was crowned Community Choice winner.
Game Awards 2025: Announcements And Reveals
Highguard Revealed: Ex-Apex Legends developers showcased Highguard, a free-to-play fantasy/sci-fi title, which will launch on Jan. 26.
Quick Trailer For Nioh 3: Nioh 3 hits shelves in February 2026, and the event offers some more action-packed footage on the title.
‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Tease: A super-short glimpse at “Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” with a few seconds of fresh footage, came and went.
Mega Man Returns: Geoff built the hype around Mega Man Dual Override, which is coming in 2027.
Trailer For Phantom Blade Zero: The event gave a lengthy glimpse of Phantom Blade Zero, which will release on Sept. 9, 2026.
Ace Combat 8 Trailer Dropped: Arriving in 2026, the title promises high-octane dogfights, stunning cinematics, and a heartfelt story.