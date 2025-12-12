Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Bags Game Of The Year — Other Winners, Updates, Announcements, Reveals

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Wins Game Of The Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 swept eight of its ten categories to claim Game of the Year award.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Takes Best Game Direction Award: Todd Howard announced the winner of the Best Game Direction award, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

ARC Raiders Bags Best Multiplayer Award: Milla Jovovich announced her video game debut in Hitman: World of Assassination and then crowned ARC Raiders the Best Multiplayer winner.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Grabs Best Narrative Award: Another win for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Other Awards: Mario Kart World bagged Best Sports/Racing Game, Baldur’s Gate 3 (last year’s Game of the Year winner) took Best Community Support, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 grabbed another one in Best RPG, Midnight Walk won Best VR/AR Game, and Wuthering Waves was crowned Community Choice winner.