Galaxy Z Fold 7 Looks Incredibly Thin In Leaked Real-Life Images; Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Cases Appear Online
A SIM card slot, speaker, microphone hole, and antennas are visible in Galaxy Z Fold 7 image.
Less than a week before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 series, on July 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, new details about the foldables have emerged.
In what appear to be the first real-life images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, regular leaker @Jukanlosreve has shared pictures of the device on X (formerly Twitter). The first picture displays the blue version of the phone in a retail box, revealing the back panel and cover display. The phone’s flip side is depicted in the second picture.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is displayed from below in the third image, and the book-style foldable looks incredibly thin, significantly leaner than the Z Fold 6. A SIM card slot, speaker, microphone hole, and antennas are visible below.
Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cases Listed
Casemaking company Ringke has listed a number of cases for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. (Source: Ringke)
In another leak of the design of the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, their cases have been listed online by a well-known casemaker. Casemaking company Ringke has listed a number of cases for the two foldables, highlighting their leaner forms.
The Z Fold 7 case reveals the thinnest foldable body ever created by Samsung, while the Flip 7 case image shows a larger cover display.
In yet another reveal, a Dutch publication has reported on the official renders of the cases for the Z Fold 7. The report showcases a transparent case, a transparent grip case, a transparent magnet case, a silicone case, and a carbon fibre case.
How Slim Could Galaxy Z Fold 7 And Z Flip 7 Be?
The Z Fold 7 is tipped to get a 6.5-inch outer display and 8-inch inner display, and measure just 4.2 mm in its unfolded state and 8.9 mm when folded.
The Z Flip 7 could measure 6.5 mm unfolded and 13.7 mm when folded, and have a 4.1-inch outer display and 6.9-inch inner display.