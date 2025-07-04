Galaxy Z Fold 7 Looks Incredibly Thin In Leaked Real-Life Images; Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Cases Appear Online

Less than a week before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, along with the Galaxy Watch 8 series, on July 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event, new details about the foldables have emerged.

In what appear to be the first real-life images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, regular leaker @Jukanlosreve has shared pictures of the device on X (formerly Twitter). The first picture displays the blue version of the phone in a retail box, revealing the back panel and cover display. The phone’s flip side is depicted in the second picture.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is displayed from below in the third image, and the book-style foldable looks incredibly thin, significantly leaner than the Z Fold 6. A SIM card slot, speaker, microphone hole, and antennas are visible below.