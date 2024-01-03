Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set To Launch On Jan. 17; Details Here

Tech giant Samsung is set to launch its next flagship device on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Samsung has not revealed the name of the device but it will likely be known as the Galaxy S24. As per media reports, Samsung will launch the S24 in four different models.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California at 11:30 pm IST. The in-person event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website and all its social media handles.

The teaser to the launch promises only that “Galaxy AI is coming.”