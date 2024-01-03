Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Set To Launch On Jan. 17; Details Here
The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California at 11:30 pm IST.
Tech giant Samsung is set to launch its next flagship device on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.
Samsung has not revealed the name of the device but it will likely be known as the Galaxy S24. As per media reports, Samsung will launch the S24 in four different models.
The Galaxy Unpacked event will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California at 11:30 pm IST. The in-person event will be livestreamed on Samsung's website and all its social media handles.
The teaser to the launch promises only that “Galaxy AI is coming.”
The South Korean tech giant has already opened pre-reservations for the upcoming smartphones on its official website in India, allowing those interested to secure their spot by paying Rs 1,999.
Pre-booking comes with more benefits, including extra perks valued at Rs 5,000, the highest exchange value, the exclusive opportunity to purchase a special edition Galaxy S24 and more.
While Samsung is yet to disclose all the pre-reservation benefits, last year's Galaxy S23 pre-orders offered free storage upgrades and discounted accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2. Similar benefits are anticipated for the Galaxy S24 series.
According to a report in Gadgets 360, Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.
The report stated that the Ultra variant is expected to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could feature 50-megapixel triple camera units.