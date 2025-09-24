Galaxy S26 Ultra To See Major Display Upgrade Including A 'Privacy’ Feature

Samsung reportedly plans to introduce significant upgrades to its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra's display. According to reports, the new display will be both brighter and thinner. This will mark one of the biggest improvements in Samsung smartphones in recent years, promising a boost in overall user experience.

This will be made possible by the use of the latest OLED technology, featuring the advanced M14 material set. This will lead to superior brightness, improved colour accuracy and better energy efficiency. Additionally, it enhances the longevity of the screen.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the first non-foldable phone to feature Color on Encapsulation (COE) technology, which integrates anti-reflective properties directly into the OLED layer, removing the need for a separate polarizer, according to a report by Sammobile.

Samsung has used COE in foldable devices since 2021, but its introduction to bar-style phones marks a major shift for the South Korean electronics maker.