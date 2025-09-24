Galaxy S26 Ultra To See Major Display Upgrade Including A 'Privacy’ Feature
Unlike the current Galaxy S25 Ultra, which relies on external privacy screen protectors, the S26 Ultra may offer this as a native feature.
Samsung reportedly plans to introduce significant upgrades to its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra's display. According to reports, the new display will be both brighter and thinner. This will mark one of the biggest improvements in Samsung smartphones in recent years, promising a boost in overall user experience.
This will be made possible by the use of the latest OLED technology, featuring the advanced M14 material set. This will lead to superior brightness, improved colour accuracy and better energy efficiency. Additionally, it enhances the longevity of the screen.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be the first non-foldable phone to feature Color on Encapsulation (COE) technology, which integrates anti-reflective properties directly into the OLED layer, removing the need for a separate polarizer, according to a report by Sammobile.
Samsung has used COE in foldable devices since 2021, but its introduction to bar-style phones marks a major shift for the South Korean electronics maker.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also rumoured to feature an AI-powered privacy display that limits screen visibility from side angles. This will offer better protection to the users. This innovation is expected to be built directly into the screen using Samsung’s new Flex Magic Pixel technology, Gadgets 360 reported.
Unlike the current Galaxy S25 Ultra, which relies on external privacy screen protectors, the S26 Ultra may offer this as a native feature. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could launch in select markets early next year.
According to Android Authority, references to this functionality were found in early One UI 8.5 code. The presence of misspellings in the code suggests the feature is still under development. This display technology is designed to enhance screen privacy, likely by limiting side-angle visibility. It also appears that this technology will be exclusive to the S26 Ultra model.
Based on rumours, it is being said that the "privacy display" feature can be activated in crowded areas. Users will reportedly be able to choose between “Manual” and “Maximum Privacy” modes. This will likely offer them enhanced protection by dimming the screen for added discretion.