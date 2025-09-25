Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Will Samsung’s Next Flagship Model Get A Charging Upgrade?
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may bring a major charging speed upgrade, supporting up to 60W wired fast charging.
Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is reportedly bringing a significant upgrade in charging speed, according to recent leaks. The successor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra may offer 33% faster charging than this year’s model, moving beyond the 45W charging introduced with the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022.
A reliable tipster recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to offer faster charging compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which supported a maximum charging speed of 45W. But the tipster noted that the charging speed of the new Ultra model will be limited to a maximum of 60W.
Confirm again that the specifications of Galaxy S26 Ultra 60w are unchanged, not 45w.— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 23, 2025
Earlier, the Galaxy S26 Ultra (SM-S9480), along with the Galaxy S26 Pro (SM-S9470) and the standard Galaxy S26 (SM-S9420), was reportedly listed on China Compulsory Certification (3C) sites. The listing showed support for 45W wired charging on the Ultra model, contradicting earlier leaks but reinforcing the possibility of a boost in charging speed. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Edge and standard Galaxy S26 are expected to continue with 25W charging, similar to the current generation.
Performance
Despite the charging improvements, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not expected to feature a larger battery, with reports indicating it will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is the same as the S25 Ultra. Samsung has consistently managed to improve battery performance with each generation.
NDTV Gadgets 360’s HD video loop tests showed that while the Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted 23 hours and two minutes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra extended runtime to 27 hours and 34 minutes, showing a notable improvement in endurance despite identical battery capacity.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in 2026, promising faster charging and better battery efficiency. It will retain the 5,000mAh battery that has been standard since the S20 Ultra in 2020.
However, all leaks and rumours about the device should be treated with caution, as nothing beyond the expected launch has been officially confirmed by Samsung. As the launch date approaches, or during the unveiling itself, the full specifications and features will be officially known.