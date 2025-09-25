Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Will Samsung’s Next Flagship Model Get A Charging Upgrade?

Despite the charging improvements, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not expected to feature a larger battery, with reports indicating it will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is the same as the S25 Ultra. Samsung has consistently managed to improve battery performance with each generation.

NDTV Gadgets 360’s HD video loop tests showed that while the Galaxy S24 Ultra lasted 23 hours and two minutes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra extended runtime to 27 hours and 34 minutes, showing a notable improvement in endurance despite identical battery capacity.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch in 2026, promising faster charging and better battery efficiency. It will retain the 5,000mAh battery that has been standard since the S20 Ultra in 2020.

However, all leaks and rumours about the device should be treated with caution, as nothing beyond the expected launch has been officially confirmed by Samsung. As the launch date approaches, or during the unveiling itself, the full specifications and features will be officially known.