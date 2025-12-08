Galaxy S26 Design Leak Spotted In Samsung Software: Check Key Details
An early version of One UI 8.5 has surfaced, offering a glimpse of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series.
A significant leak has revealed early insights into Samsung’s flagship plans for 2026, showcasing the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The trio appears to adopt familiar styling elements while elevating the brand’s premium design language.
Android Authority has published early renders extracted from Samsung’s test firmware. It indicates the next S-series flagship will embrace the design style of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The trio of devices, referred to internally as M1, M2, and M3, all feature distinct circular camera modules set within a slightly elevated camera island, creating a sleek and cohesive appearance.
Leaked images suggest the S26 Ultra moves away from the sharp angles of its predecessor, favouring a design with curved corners and a more accessible form.
Though smaller features like flash placement and material finishes are not shown, Samsung seems committed to crafting a unified aesthetic style across its top-tier range.
According to the leak, Samsung’s next significant software upgrade, One UI 8.5 running on Android 16, will make its debut with the Galaxy S26 family. Preliminary internal versions have appeared, and the Galaxy S25 models are reported to get beta access in early December.
While the firmware leak doesn’t disclose hardware specifics, the Galaxy S26 series is broadly anticipated to feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip in the majority of markets, with select regions receiving Exynos versions.
The Ultra model is tipped to see enhancements in its camera setup and computational photography capabilities, reinforcing Samsung’s focus on imaging excellence.
Recently, tipster Ice Universe also posted the leaked specifications of the S26 Ultra.
Let's take a look at what upgrades the S26 Ultra has compared to the S25 Ultra? I'm really worried that TM Roh might lose money by making such a huge upgrade. It didn't reduce the battery capacity or the main camera. It's so considerate. I'm willing to buy 10 units ! And you? pic.twitter.com/IWutCQxlUh— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 29, 2025
The key detail from the leak is that the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a 5,000 mAh battery, mirroring the capacity of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
If this proves true, Samsung’s next flagship may not incorporate the newer silicon-carbon battery technology, meaning battery life improvements could be modest for the 2026 model.
If Samsung maintains its usual timetable, the Galaxy S26 series should debut in February 2026.
The recent leaks serve as the clearest insight to date into Samsung’s “Miracle” project: a lineup focusing on sophistication, uniformity, and a tighter ecosystem rather than dramatic changes.