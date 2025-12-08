Galaxy S26 Design Leak Spotted In Samsung Software: Check Key Details

A significant leak has revealed early insights into Samsung’s flagship plans for 2026, showcasing the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. The trio appears to adopt familiar styling elements while elevating the brand’s premium design language.

Android Authority has published early renders extracted from Samsung’s test firmware. It indicates the next S-series flagship will embrace the design style of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The trio of devices, referred to internally as M1, M2, and M3, all feature distinct circular camera modules set within a slightly elevated camera island, creating a sleek and cohesive appearance.

Leaked images suggest the S26 Ultra moves away from the sharp angles of its predecessor, favouring a design with curved corners and a more accessible form.

Though smaller features like flash placement and material finishes are not shown, Samsung seems committed to crafting a unified aesthetic style across its top-tier range.