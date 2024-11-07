Future Apple Watch Models Could Get Smart Straps With Sensors, Indicates Patent

Apple Inc. recently received several patents, and one of them indicates potential iterations of the Apple Watch. While numerous sensors and health tracking features are already available in the smartwatch, based on the patent, it appears that the company may integrate sensors into the straps of upcoming Apple Watch models.

Patent 12133743, identified by Patently Apple, is where the sensor strap information was reportedly found. The sensor described in the patent "Fabric-based items with stretchable bands" can be incorporated into a band of stretchable fabric. Stretchable fabric bands for the Apple Watch are already available, so it is likely that this technology could be developed in the future.

Among other things, these sensors could measure ECG readings, blood pressure, and respiration rates. Additionally, according to the patent, these sensors could "communicate wirelessly with external electronic equipment," which implies that they could be compatible with Apple products such as the iPhone or Mac.

Information about incorporating circuitry that might be used to charge the device inside the strap was also included in the patent. Apple would have to change the way the straps attach to the Watch in order to accomplish all of this. Although the recent patent awards indicate that the company may be developing the concept, it might be some time before the technology shows up in Apple Watch.

In addition to sensored straps, the patent also mentions "a headband with elastic fabric," which might offer clues about the headband in the Vision Pro. Apple is rumoured to be working on a less expensive version of the Vision Pro headset, and if the patent is an indication, the company may incorporate sensors or circuitry into the band of the headset.