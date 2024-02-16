From Virat Kohli's Net Worth To King Of Bollywood, Top Questions Indians Asked Alexa In 2023
Customers in India have asked 37% more questions than the previous years across a diverse range of topics. From global affairs to general knowledge, trivia, and sports.
Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, has become a beloved companion for Indian users, witnessing a remarkable 23% increase in queries in 2023, according to a report shared by Amazon.
From general knowledge to Bollywood gossip, Alexa has charmed users with its wit and knowledge for the past six years, the company said.
Indian users have shown a keen interest in diverse topics, with a 37% increase in questions across general knowledge, historical events, and global developments. Notably, questions about ChatGPT and AI topped the charts, reflecting the global curiosity about these topics.
Here are some of the common and popular questions asked to Alexa:
"Alexa, who is the richest person in the world?"
"Alexa, whose birthday is it today?"
"Alexa, what happened today in history?"
"Alexa, A.I. क्या होता है?" (What is AI?)
"Alexa, how many countries are there in the world?"
"Alexa, who is the first prime minister of India?"
"Alexa, भारत के प्रधान मंत्री कौन है?" (Who is the Prime Minister of India?)
"Alexa, what is Chat GPT?"
"Alexa, आसमान में कितने तारे हैं?" (How many stars are there in the sky?)
"Alexa, how did Matthew Perry die?"
Fascination with Famous Personalities
Celebrities remained in the spotlight, with users inquiring about net worth, ages, and identities. Some popular questions include:
Top 10 celebrities who were searched the most:
"Alexa, who is Alia Bhatt?”
“Alexa, who is Steve Jobs?”
“Alexa, who is Mohanlal?”
“Alexa, who is Pawan Kalyan?”
“Alexa, who is Puneeth Rajkumar?”
“Alexa, who is Elon Musk?”
“Alexa, who is Shreya Ghoshal?”
"Alexa, who is Sundar Pichai?”
"Alexa, who is Mammootty?”
“Alexa, who is Mark Zuckerberg?”
Alexa users were keen to known to about the net worth of these celebrities:
"Alexa, what is the net worth of Shah Rukh Khan?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Virat Kohli?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of M S Dhoni?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Cristiano Ronaldo?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Sachin Tendulkar?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Amitabh Bachchan?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Taylor Swift?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Lionel Messi?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Alia Bhatt?”
“Alexa, what is the net worth of Jeff Bezos?”
After searching about celebrities and their net worth, users were also curious about their age. Here are the top 10 searches on celebrity age:
"Alexa, what is the age of Shah Rukh Khan?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Amitabh Bachchan?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Salman Khan?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Alia Bhatt?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Rajnikanth?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Kareena Kapoor?
“Alexa, what is the age of Anushka Sharma?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Virat Kohli?”
“Alexa, what is the age of M S Dhoni?”
“Alexa, what is the age of Allu Arjun?”
Culinary Queries
Alexa continued to serve as a trusted sous-chef, providing recipes for various dishes, from simple chai to mouth-watering biryani. Users sought guidance on crafting culinary delights, showcasing their love for both classic and innovative dishes.
Entertainment Enthusiasts
From reality shows to movie dialogues, Alexa played the role of an entertainment guru, answering questions about Bigg Boss, famous movie dialogues, and box office collections. Here are some common questions asked:
"Alexa, who are there in Bigg Boss?”
“Alexa, tell me a dialogue from Pushpa”
“Alexa, Pathaan का dialogue सुनाओ”
“Alexa, मंजुलिका की कहानी सुनाओ”
“Alexa, बाबूराव का dialogue सुनाओ”
“Alexa, who won Khatron ke Khiladi 13?”
“Alexa, Tiger 3 ने कितना कमाया?”
“Alexa, जवान की कहानी बताओ”
“Alexa, what is the box office collection of Pathaan?”
“Alexa, who is the king of Bollywood?"
Musical Journey with Alexa
Alexa acted as a trusted DJ, serving diverse musical tastes, from devotional hymns to regional hits. Popular songs and regional favourites include:
Popular Songs (Overall)
Shree Hanuman Chalisa
Baby Shark
Bones
Jhoome Jo Pathaan
Calm Down
Maan Meri Jaan
Lakdi Ki Kathi
Vishnu Sahasranamam
Believer
Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva
Top popular regional songs searched by Indians
Naatu Naatu [Telugu]
Khalasi | Coke Studio Bharat [Gujarati]
Kaavaalaa [Tamil]
Ranjithame [Tamil]
Tum Tum [Tamil]
Saami Saami [Telugu]
Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava [Telugu]
Srivalli [Telugu]
Naa Ready [Tamil]
Buttabomma [Telugu]
Quirky Questions about Alexa
Users delved into Alexa's hypothetical personal life, asking playful questions about its relationship status, culinary skills, and even its ability to dance.
“Alexa, who are your parents?”
“Alexa, are you single?”
“Alexa, क्या तुम dance कर सकती हो?”
“Alexa, do you know my girlfriend’s name?”
“Alexa, आप को चाय बनानी आती है?”
“Alexa, क्या तुम मेरी बहन बनोगी?”
"Alexa, do you go to school?”
“Alexa, क्या तुम मेरे साथ घूमने चलोगी?”
“Alexa, are you scared of ghosts?”
“Alexa, तुम्हारी शादी कब होगी?’
Sports Updates on Demand
For sports enthusiasts, Alexa provided real-time updates on match scores, player statistics, and upcoming fixtures across various sports. Some questions included:
“Alexa, cricket score क्या है?”
“Alexa, who is the best football player?”
“Alexa, India का अगला match कब है?”
“Alexa, who won the toss?”
“Alexa, who will win the match?”
“Alexa, who will win the World Cup?”
“Alexa, whose match is today?”
“Alexa, give me the India vs Australia score?”
“Alexa, आज का cricket match कौन जीतेगा?”
“Alexa, best cricket player कौन है?”
In summary, Alexa's seamless blend of knowledge and humour, coupled with its ever-evolving role in users' lives, ensured the interactive voice assistant had a busy 2023.