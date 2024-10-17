Google Pixel 8 To Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Check Out Best Deals On These 9 Premium Smartphones
Curated list of premium smartphones that come packed with intelligent, exclusive features, yet offer good value for money.
Now that we’re in the thick of the festive season, there are smartphone deals galore on various platforms. Amazon and Flipkart in particular have been running their festive sales with attractive discounts on smartphones.
While many premium devices are out of stock, there are still some great deals up for grabs. If you’re looking for a premium smartphone at a bargain, here is a curated list of high-end devices that come packed with intelligent, exclusive features yet offer good value for money.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G
Specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy; Galaxy AI: Photo Assist, Live Translate, Chat Assist; 200MP main camera with optical zoom at 3x and 10x, digital zoom up to 100x, 12MP front camera; S Pen support; Dynamic AMOLED 2X, always-on display, 3088 x 1440 resolution, 120 Hz max refresh rate; 5000 mAh battery, fast charging support; stereo speakers; IP68 rating.
Google Pixel 8
Specs: Google Tensor G3 chipset, Titan M2 security co-processor; Google AI; main camera: 50MP Octa PD wide camera + 12MP ultrawide camera, 10.5MP dual PD selfie camera; camera features: Ultra HDR, Magic Editor, Best take, Macro Focus, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, 4K video recording; 6.2-inch OLED display, always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing; 4,575 mAh battery, fast charging support; fingerprint/face unlock; IP68 rating; Google-designed security.
Motorola razr 40 Ultra (Flip)
Specs: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform; Main display: 6.9 inch Full HD + pOLED display, external display: 3.6 inch pOLED display, 165 Hz max refresh rate; display resolution: 2640 x 1080/413ppi (main display), 1066 x 1056/413ppi (external display); Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and rear; main camera: 12MP OIS, 13MP ultra-wide + macro; front camera: 32MP; IP52 water-repellent; 3800 mAh Battery, 30W TurboPower/5W wireless charging support; dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound.
Flipkart price (8GB, 256GB storage):
₹1,19,999 69,900 (-41%)
Oneplus Open (Foldable)
Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, ray tracing-enabled; dimensions: (open) height: 15.34 cm, width: 14.31 cm, (closed): height: 15.34 cm, width: 7.33 cm; certified to 1,000,000 folds, Flexion hinge; main display: Flexi-fluid AMOLED, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio at 1440 Hz, cover display: Super fluid AMOLED, 91.8% screen-to-body ratio at 1440 Hz; main camera: 48MP SONY LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” sensor, telephoto: 64MP OV64B sensor, ultra-wide: 48MP Sony IMX581; OxygenOS 13.2; titanium alloy, carbon fibre; Dolby Atmos speakers; Dual Split Screen; Fast Focus; Drag and Drop Sharing; Triple Split-Screen.
Amazon price (16GB, 512GB storage):
₹1,39,999 1,04,999 (-25%)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Specs: A17 Pro chip, 48MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide camera, 5x telephoto camera, 12MP front camera, digital zoom up to 25x; 6.7‑inch (diagonal) Super Retina XDR display, always-on display; aerospace-grade titanium design, Ceramic Shield front, IP68 rating; ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio (typical); 1000 nits max brightness (typical), 1600 nits peak brightness (HDR), 2000 nits peak brightness (outdoor); Action button.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Specs: Google Tensor G3 chipset, Titan M2 security co-processor; Google AI; main camera: 50MP Octa PD wide camera + 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera + 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera, 10.5MP dual PD selfie camera; camera features: Pro controls, Ultra HDR, Magic Editor, Best Take, Macro Focus, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, 4K video recording; 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display, always-on display with At a Glance and Now Playing; 5050 mAh battery, fast charging support; fingerprint/face unlock; IP68 rating; Google-designed security.
Flipkart price (8GB, 128 GB storage):
₹1,06,999 86,999 (-18%)
Apple iPhone 14
Specs: A15 Bionic chip; 15.40 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display; dual camera system: 12MP TrueDepth camera plus ultra-wide; Cinematic mode, 4K Dolby Vision; Action mode; Ceramic Shield front, glass back and aluminium design, IP68 rating; Emergency SOS, Crash Detection; 20,00,000:1 contrast ratio (typical); 800 nits max brightness (typical), 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR); support for display of multiple languages and characters; Face ID.
Motorola razr 50 (Flip)
Specs: Main display: 6.9 inch AMOLED (120Hz max refresh rate), external display: 3.6 inch AMOLED (90Hz max refresh rate); powered by Google Gemini; Moto AI: AI action shot, photo enhancement, content creator; Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on front, vegan leather on rear, 6000 series high strength aluminium frame; rear camera 1: 50MP OIS, rear camera 2: 13MP ultra-wide + macro, front camera: 32MP, 8MP Quad Pixel; 4200 mAh Battery, 33W TurboPower charging; Mediatek Dimensity 7300X (4 nm) Octa-core processor.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G
Specs: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy; Galaxy AI: circle to search, AI camera, Live Translate, Note Assist; 17.25cm (6.8") flat, dynamic AMOLED 2X display, always-on display, 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD+) resolution, 120 Hz max refresh rate; S Pen support; titanium exterior, IP68 rating; ProVisual engine; main camera: 200MP with optical zoom at 3x and 5x (10x enabled by Adaptive Pixel sensor), digital zoom up to 100x, front camera: 12MP; 5000 mAh battery, fast charging support.
Amazon price (12GB, 256GB storage):
₹1,34,999 1,21,999 (-10%)
* All prices are as of Oct. 17, 2024 I Prices may change without prior notice I Please check the respective websites for latest prices.