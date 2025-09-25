From Adoption To Readiness: The Next Step For India’s AI Revolution

By Malai Lakshmanan

Indian professionals are optimistic about AI's potential and actively seek career growth in an AI-first world. However, adopting AI tools alone doesn’t guarantee readiness; continuous upskilling and strategic preparation remain crucial to fully harness AI’s benefits. According to the Microsoft and LinkedIn 2024 Work Trend Index, 92% of Indian professionals use AI at work. Globally, this figure stands at 75%.

What AI-Readiness Looks Like

A workforce that is truly AI-ready blends technology with human elements such as creativity and problem-solving. To get there, three capabilities are essential:

A strong foundation in digital and technical skills

This isn’t limited to AI training alone. According to LinkedIn’s recent Engineering Skills On The Rise 2025 report, large language models, software design, technical documentation, and code review are some of the fastest growing skills for engineers in India. These hard skills are the building blocks of AI-enabled problem solving and remain vital as technology evolves.

The ability to adapt across AI’s impact zones

AI is reshaping work in two distinct ways: augmenting roles where AI complements human capacity and disrupting roles where AI can replicate a large share of tasks. Professionals in augmented roles must learn to amplify human strengths. For those in disrupted roles, adaptability and reskilling can matter more than certifications or degrees, opening wider opportunities.

The skill to navigate complexity

Today’s roles demand the ability to connect deep domain expertise with business outcomes, user needs, and cross-functional collaboration. Working effectively across boundaries, while managing diverse stakeholder expectations to build alignment and trust, is now a defining factor for career longevity.

Building Readiness Will Take Collective Action

Corporates must foster a dynamic learning culture. According to LinkedIn's 2025 Workplace Learning Report, employees who set career goals with their managers are nearly four times more likely to engage with learning regularly. This highlights the important role managers play in guiding and supporting their teams’ development. When skill-building is directly connected to career aspirations, the learning process becomes more engaging and sustainable, fostering continuous development and career growth.

Academia and government can also play a proactive role in closing the gap between industry needs and talent supply, integrating AI-ready skill-building into curricula and public programmes. According to recent LinkedIn Economic Graph data, entry-level hiring in India is up 56% compared to pre-pandemic levels (April 2019) as demand for AI roles takes centre stage. This momentum underscores why investing in skills, adaptability, and responsible innovation is critical to ensure this growth translates into long-term opportunity.

Professionals must take ownership of their growth. Being AI-ready isn’t about chasing every new tool; it’s about nurturing curiosity, collaborating beyond silos, understanding the ethical implications of technology, and applying sound judgment in its use.

India stands at a rare inflection point where our rapid adoption of AI can be matched by an equally strong commitment to readiness, especially as the younger generation enter the workforce. If we invest today in skills, adaptability, and responsible innovation, we won’t just keep pace with global change, but we can help define it. The future of work won’t be defined by AI alone, but by how we, as a nation, choose to harness its power to create meaningful, inclusive, and lasting progress.

The author is head of India Engineering at LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of NDTV Profit or its editorial team.